Sky Force has now entered its second week at the box office. It garnered a respectable total in the first seven days but missed out on the 100 crore club by a few inches. Starting today, it will witness a clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Deva. Scroll below to know how the film is performing during the morning shows.

Sky Force has accumulated 99.70 crores in India in the first seven days. It fell below the 6 crore for the first time on the second Thursday. Along with that, it also missed the chance to join Akshay Kumar’s top 5 fastest 100 crores. It was competing with Kesari, which achieved the feat in 7 days and stood at the #5 position. It is now to be seen how the action drama performs during its second weekend.

Day 8 Morning Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Sky Force has registered a morning occupancy of 7.89% on day 8. The pace is picking up as the second weekend hits. The figures have improved from the 7.01% witnessed on Thursday.

Shahid Kapoor’s Deva has released in theatres today. The action thriller is majorly dependent on word-of-mouth and cine-goers are highly praising its finale sequence. It witnessed a morning occupancy of 5.87%, but given the favorable reviews, tables could very well turn as the word spreads.

So far, Akshay Kumar starrer is dominating the ticket windows with 34% higher occupancies.

Ticket Sales

There’s been a dip in ticket sales in the last 24 hours. Compared to 18K tickets sold as of 1 PM on BookMyShow yesterday, the admissions have dropped to 14.1K today. But there’s nothing to worry about. Since it is a regular working Friday, there will be a lot of spot bookings during the evening and night shows.

On the other hand, Deva is giving it tough competition with 13.75K ticket sales. There’s a gap of only 2% as the battle at the box office intensifies.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

