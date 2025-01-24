Daaku Maharaaj is turning out to be a losing affair at the worldwide box office. Despite a solid start, the film failed to cover the desired distance as Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam severely impacted it. Amid an underwhelming run, there’s something to cheer about: The film has surpassed Bhagavanth Kesari’s lifetime collection to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third highest-grosser of all-time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Tollywood period action drama was released theatrically on January 12. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the feedback was mostly favorable among the ticket-buying audience. Still, it failed to keep the momentum intact after a superb start. It’s clear now that during the Sankranti season, Sankranthiki Vasthunam stole the thunder from other releases, and there was no second choice among audiences.

As per the latest collection update, Daaku Maharaaj has amassed an estimated 83.53 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic total stands at 98.56 crores. Overseas, too, the film has underperformed, and so far, it has earned around 17.50 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 12-day total at the worldwide box office stands at 116.06 crore gross.

With 116.06 crores, Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Bhagavanth Kesari’s 115.89 crore gross to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Very soon, it will also surpass Akhanda’s 120.20 crore gross. However, it will fail to cross Veera Simha Reddy’s 131.87 crore gross.

From here, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer won’t cover much distance and will wrap up its run very soon. Its lifetime range depends on how it performs this weekend. In the overseas market, the film is on the verge of closing its run, with only North America contributing to the collection.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Daaku Maharaaj:

India net- 83.53 crores

India gross- 98.56 crores

Overseas gross- 17.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 116.06 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

