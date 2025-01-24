Akshay Kumar’s first release of 2025, Sky Force, has arrived at the box office. Also starring Veer Pahariya in a key role, the film had a low pre-release buzz and started very slowly in pre-sales. But in the last two days, it witnessed a miraculous turnaround, and now, the biggie has managed to register the fourth-highest day 1 advance booking for Akshay in the post-COVID era. It surpassed the pre-sales of Bachchhan Paandey, Khel Khel Mein, and Raksha Bandhan, which were holiday releases.

Republic Day releases have mostly benefitted Bollywood with good business at ticket windows, and even this time, everyone is hoping for a positive outcome. Though Akshay is having a poor run, his latest action drama might change his fortunes. As far as the start is concerned, his latest release has got the first step right and fetched a good number in pre-sales.

After a slow start, Sky Force witnessed a massive jump in the last 48 hours, and now, it is standing with a much higher number than Akshay Kumar’s recent disasters. It is learned that the film closed its day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 3.82 crore gross at the Indian box office. This includes a sale of 1.61 lakh+ tickets nationwide (excluding blocked seats).

Sky Force is also released in the IMAX version, and its pre-sales accounts for a booking of 3,650+ tickets out of a total of 1.61 lakh+ tickets. Unlike recent releases of Akshay, this biggie has secured a solid show count of over 12,100. So, even a decent occupancy throughout the day will help to secure a healthy start at the Indian box office.

With 3.82 crore gross, Sky Force has registered the fourth-highest day 1 advance booking for Akshay Kumar in the post-pandemic era. Sooryavanshi is at the top with 5.35 crore gross. Akki’s latest release is faring with 28.59% lower pre-sales than Sooryavanshi, which was a much bigger and hyped film.

Top day 1 advance booking of Akshay Kumar’s films post-COVID:

Sooryavanshi- 5.35 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- 4.85 crores Samrat Prithviraj- 4.68 crores Sky Force- 3.82 crores OMG 2- 3.50 Bachchhan Paandey – 3.19 Ram Setu- 2.32 Raksha Bandhan – 1.93 Khel Khel Mein- 1.56 Mission Raniganj- 0.80

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Collection Day 11: Beats The Profit Of Vishal’s Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News