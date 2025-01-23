After a mixed bag of box office run last year, the Mollywood legend Mammootty has returned to the big screen. Yes, his Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse has released today and going by early reactions, the film might emerge victorious in the long run. As far as opening day is concerned, the film is aiming for a healthy start at the Indian box office. Though it will stay much lower than Mammootty’s recent releases, it will rake in a decent day 1 collection.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Malayalam mystery comedy also stars Gokul Suresh and Sushmitha Bhatt in key roles. It has opened to positive reviews so far, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with favorable word-of-mouth. Considering the genre, the film was never expected to start big, but it still has enough face value to fetch a decent number.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse saw a positive reception for its trailer and built some pre-release buzz. However, as it’s not an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the response in advance booking was a bit lower than expected. It closed its opening day pre-sales at around 70 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) and sold over 40,000 tickets at the Indian box office.

With a show count of over 1,000, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse is aiming for a start of 1.60-1.90 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a decent number and very close to beating Rekhachithram’s 1.90 crores. With a little push, it has a chance of toppling Rekhachithram and registering the biggest Mollywood opening of 2025.

However, it will stay much below Mammootty’s recent releases. For those who don’t know, his last theatrical release, Turbo, opened at 6.25 crores. His Bramayugam opened at 3.10 crores. Kannur Squad earned 2.20 crores on the opening.

