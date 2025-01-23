The Abhishek Kapur directorial Azaad witnessed the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The film was released into the theatres with a lot of expectations on January 17, 2025 and also saw an extended cameo by Ajay. However, the movie is failing to live upto the expectations. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Azaad Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the film witnessed a further drop of 3%. The day-wise collections have also dropped below 1 crore, which is doing even more harm for the movie. On its 6th day, the Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer earned around 62 lakhs, whereas it had earned 64 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 6.66 crores.

The movie still remains below 7 crores. It might even take more time to cross 10 crores by the looks of it. Azaad has emerged as a colossal disaster despite getting mostly favorable reviews from the critics and the masses alike. The performances of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani have also received praises, but the same is not reflecting in the box office performance of the film. This might happen due to the niche genre of the film which happens to be a period drama and revolves around the storyline of a horse. The day-wise collections need to witness an upward graph to attain favorable numbers.

About The Film

Talking about Azaad, the film has been directed by Abhishek Kapur. Apart from Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn, it also stars Mohit Malik, Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

