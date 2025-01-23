Mammootty has arrived with his first release of the year 2025, and the ticket sales for the opening day are hinting at some great numbers at the box office. However, on the opening day, January 23, Thursday, the film might not surpass day 1 ticket sales registered by Rekhachithram and Identity!

Starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, Identity was the first Malayalam release of 2025, while Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram is the first Indian super hit film of 2025 at the box office.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Day 1 Ticket Sales

The comedy film on the opening day, January 23 has done a ticket sale of almost 31.8K till 9 PM as per the recorded data on BMS. The film registered a ticket sale of 3.5K from 8 – 9 PM.

Third Best Opening Day Ticket Sales In 2025

Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film might register the third-best ticket sales on BMS since 2024 as it could not cross the ticket sales registered by Identity and Rekhachithram till 9 PM. Identity registered 36.5K, and Rekhachithram registered 51.4K ticket sales till 9 PM on its opening day.

Mammootty’s 3rd Best Pre-Sales Since 2024

In 2024, Mammootty arrived in the theaters thrice – Abraham Ozler, Turbo, and Bramayugam. Except for Abraham Ozler, Mammootty‘s latest release failed to surpass the pre-sales registered by Turbo and Bramayugam.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse registered a pre-sale of 19K. It has not been able to enter the top 10 best pre-sale from Mollywood since 2024 – 2025 on BMS.

Check out the final pre-sales of Mollywood films on BMS since 2024.

The GOAT Life: 309K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Turbo: 161K Aavesham: 104K Marco: 103K Manjummel Boys: 84K Barroz 3D: 64K Bramayugam: 64K Bougainvillea: 61K ARM: 36K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

