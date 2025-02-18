Released in 2013, Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) is a cinematic ode to love, friendship, and the reality of growing up. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, quickly made a place in the hearts of millions, becoming a cultural phenomenon. Whether it was the adventurous Bunny (Ranbir), the grounded Naina (Deepika), or the bubbly Aditi (Kalki), the characters and their journeys were loved by all.

Kunal Roy Kapoor’s Taran, although a supporting character, left a significant impression. Amidst Ranbir and Aditya, he was dubbed the “greenest flag” in the story, as Aditi’s fiancé and eventual husband. Even today, fans remember Taran fondly for his quiet, reliable charm in the film. As the 10th anniversary of the film approaches, the idea of a sequel continues to excite fans. Here’s what Kunal Roy Kapoor thinks of a potential sequel.

Kunal Roy Kapur thinks the story is already done for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kunal Roy Kapur weighed in on the possibility of a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. While the idea of revisiting Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi’s lives has intrigued audiences, Kunal revealed he doesn’t see it happening. “It is nice when your characters are remembered after all these years,” he said, appreciating the love for Taran. When asked if a sequel was necessary, Kunal shared his view, stating, “The journey of those characters is done. They are not needed really.”

Kalki had previously expressed that capturing the same magic would be challenging, saying, “It’ll be hard to get that magic back. You can’t make another one.” However, Kunal’s take on Taran and Aditi’s life after marriage brought a smile to fans. “Given the graph of the movie, they would not be in a divorce court. They would definitely be a happily married couple,” he joked. “I can’t tell if she would be happily married with Taran, but he would probably be happy.”

While fans may continue to dream about Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi’s next chapter, the cast remains content with the legacy of the original. As Kunal aptly noted, some stories are best left as they are, untouched and timeless.

