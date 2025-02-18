Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. However, some of her statements have often sparked controversies. The actress infamously introduced the size-zero figure for the 2008 film Tashan, which received mixed reactions from the masses. Not only this, but one Kareena spoke against women being fat which had grabbed several eyeballs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Controversial Statement On Being Fat

In an old media interaction in 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she had gone back to her size-zero figure for an item number. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress stated, “I have gone back to the size-zero look I had in Tashan, but this time it is curvier.” She went on to say how she wanted to look slim and sexy again since the item number is rigorous and raunchy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan then went on to add that she does not want to look fat or plump even if that is the trend with some of the actresses. However, she stated that she still has her curves in the right places despite going back to her size-zero figure. The Laal Singh Chaddha made a bold statement wherein she declared that being fat is not sexy and that anyone who is saying that is talking c**p.

The actress added that being voluptuous is sexy, but being fat is out. Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor Khan claimed that being thin is every girl’s dream anyone who is saying otherwise, is talking nonsense. Well, this statement created quite a lot of stir back then.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also revealed that she had to follow a mixed routine of yoga and diet to attain the size-zero figure for the movie Tashan. The actress revealed, “I did 40 minutes of Asanas and 50 Suryanamaskars.” For the unversed, Bebo’s size-zero stint in the film left the fans divided. While some found her avatar sultry and hot, others alleged that it was setting an unhealthy body standard for women.

