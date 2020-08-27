It won’t be wrong to say that the nation is right now glued to the happenings in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While Rhea Chakraborty is at the forefront of facing the backlash, in a new Instagram post the actress has asked Mumbai Police for protection so she can cooperate with the investigations. Rhea shared a video of her father being mobbed with a long note, and below is what it said.

After the NCB filed a case and is about to begin probe about the drug involvement, Rhea shared a post on Instagram. In the note, she conveyed how photographers and people have gathered in her complex. She even expressed the possibility of a life threat.

Sharing the video, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life.”

The Jalebi actress added that she did approach the police, but no help has been provided. She wrote, “We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived.”

Concluding the post, Rhea Chakraborty has requested for police protection. She is worried about her family’s safety. “How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily. In covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thank you,” Rhea concluded.

Meanwhile, in the latest interview that Rhea Chakraborty gave about Sushant Singh Rajput, she has revealed some unknown facts. Her confession of the late actor being claustrophobic is making many headlines. Even his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has replied to the claim and rubbished it.

