Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is taking new twists and turns with each passing hour now. Rhea Chakraborty, in her latest interview, revealed that the actor felt claustrophobic in flight and took a particular medicine for it. Replying to the claim is ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who has shared a video of the late actor in a plane and cryptically rubbished the claim. Below is what Lokhande has to say.

A quick recap, Rhea Chakraborty appeared for an approximately 2-hour long interview. An excerpt of which dropped this morning. In the snippet, Rhea is talking about her trip to Europe with the late actor. The Jalebi actress shared when she came to know that Sushant was suffering from depression.

According to the snippet released by Aaj Tak, Rhea Chakraborty said that Sushant Singh Rajput before leaving for their Europe trip told her that sitting on a flight makes him claustrophobic. She also claimed that he took a medicine named Modafinil for the same. As per Rhea, he carried it with him everywhere.

Now, Ankita Lokhande has reacted to the same. In a video shared by the Pavitra Rishta actress, Sushant can be seen sitting in a cockpit. We see him pretty excited to be in that space. Captioning the video, Lokhande wrote, Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly, and you did it, and we all are proud of you”.

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

In other news, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case will now also be probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The ED approached the NCB after a possible drug angle was found.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Says Rhea Chakraborty ‘Was Giving Poison’ To His Son; Calls Her ‘Murderer’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube