Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB To Question Rhea Chakraborty & Others Involved In Drug Angle, Director Confirms

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being probed from every possible angle. As per the latest reports, ED has approached the Narcotics Control Bureau to join the investigation. The decision comes after the possibility of drugs involved in the story. Below is all you need to know.

As per reports, after ED found out the possibility of drugs being provided to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, they wrote a letter to the Narcotics Control Bureau. For the unversed, ED has been probing the financial aspect of the case.

As per the reports by Hindustan Times, NCB director Rakesh Asthana said, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening stating that during their probe into financial aspects they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

Meanwhile, it was this morning when we told you how certain chats between Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput‘s business manager Shruti Modi had gone viral. In those, it was been said that Rhea was helping the late actor quit his marijuana addiction.

Before that, the earlier chats between Rhea Chakraborty and a friend had shown up the chances of her consuming drugs. Later her lawyer Satish Maneshinde rubbished all the rumours and cleared that Rhea has never done drugs.

In other news, the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Cooper hospital and Mumbai Police. The notice is to find out the reason why Rhea Chakraborty was given access to the morgue where Sushant Singh Rajput‘s body was kept.

