Ranveer Singh Shares A Stylish Picture Of His 'Nana-G', Richa Chadha Calls Him 'Original Gangster'

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his wild fashion sense. In a new Instagram picture he has posted, it is apparent his grandfather is a stylish man, too.

In the picture, Ranveer’s “nana ji” sports a fedora hat and big square framed glasses with gold attachments to help the spectacles hang from the neck.

“Nana-G,” Ranveer captioned the image.

Actress Richa Chadha took to the comment section and called Ranveer’s grandfather “NANA OG (original gangster).”

Replying to a user, Ranveer borrowed lines from rapper Lil Pump’s song “Gucci gang”.

He wrote: “@shaunak_hingoraniHAHAHAHAA GUCCI GRAN!”

Actor Sahil Khattar commented on Ranveer’s post: “Everyones a gangsta until the real one arrives… Paaye lagoo nana-g”.

Ranveer currently awaits the release of his much-hyped next, Kabir Khan’s “83”.

The film narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

Ranveer’s other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”. Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humourous entertainer that has him playing a Gujarati.

