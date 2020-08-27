Shekhar Kapur Feels ‘Actors Are Setting New Standards’ On OTT Platforms

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the OTT space has been introducing to the world.

“With cinema theatres closing down, and everyone watching series and films online, amazing new acting talent is coming on to the OTT platforms. These actors are setting new standards,” Shekhar Kapur tweeted on Wednesday.

Although he didn’t take names, his fans agreed with him.

One wrote: “Amit Sadh, Rasika Duggal, Trupti Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Neeraj Kabi etc r rising n shining stars of OTT.”

Reacting to Shekhar Kapur’s tweet another wrote: “Yes lots of hidden talents emerging as they were overshadowed by nepo kids who were not so talented but deliberately films were given to them cuz of influential background! Wondered Y investors had to invest on few flop nepokids in spite of knowing the facts it’s gonna be big flop.”

Kapur has been also sharing lessons of life on Twitter. A few days ago, a fan asked him: “Hey Sir why ain’t you doing more films?”

To this, Shekhar Kapur replied: “Because films have become a business rather than a means of creative expression. Films were always meant to be a balance between creativity and business. But now it’s much more of a business.”

Must Read: Mirzapur 2: Ali Fazal AKA Guddu Bhaiyya Is All HULKed Up & Angry, WATCH

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube