When Kate Moss Had A ‘Nervous Breakdown’ After Working With Mark Wahlberg

Model Katherine Ann Moss, better known as Kate Moss, and former rapper Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg aka Mark Wahlberg are miles away from being termed as best friends. They may have left their beef behind, but we don’t think they regard each other anything more than colleagues. So what exactly happened between the two? Well, read on to know.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Kate and Mark did a photoshoot for Calvin Klein 1992, and it didn’t go well for them, especially the model. As per reports, Moss felt so uncomfortable and couldn’t get out of bed for around two weeks. Klein even went on record and said the shoot was no walk in the park and they couldn’t stand each other.

Advertisement

Talking about the photoshoot with Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg, Calvin Klein’s told Marc Jacobs in an earlier interview (Grazia Magazine), “Oh, my god. He and Kate couldn’t stand each other.” Moss once said that she didn’t feel like herself at all during the shoot. Even Mark Wahlberg admitted that he could’ve been nicer to her, saying he wasn’t very “worldly.”

For the unversed, this Calvin Klein ad skyrocketed Moss’s career, but then too, she still regrets the shoot. According to Moss, she felt ‘really bad’ during the shoot. This famous ad shoot with Mark Wahlberg led to the model having a nervous breakdown. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Moss said that she was unable to get out of bed for weeks, adding that she had to seek medical help.

Kate Moss said, “I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18 when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts. It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it.” Moss added, “I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.” Moss continued, “I went to the doctor, and he said,’ ‘I’ll give you some Valium.”

Mark Wahlberg admitted that he felt terrible for what he did. In an interview with The Guardian, he said, “I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. I wasn’t very… worldly, let’s say that. But I’ve seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries.” He added, “I made a lot of terrible mistakes. And I paid for those mistakes dearly.”

We hope bygones are bygones now between Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg.

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Starrer Matrix 4 Is Coming To The Theatres SOONER Than You Think!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube