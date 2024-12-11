It all started in 1994 at Cafe Tabac in New York. Johnny Depp, 31, the rising bad-boy actor, met Kate Moss, then just 20, and it was instant sparks. Moss said, “I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together.” And together they were—crashing hotels, partying at The Viper Room, and turning Hollywood hotspots into their personal playgrounds.

But things weren’t all dreamy. Their love burned hot and messy. One infamous night in 1994 saw Depp arrested at New York’s Mark Hotel for criminal mischief. The scene? A trashed hotel room, Depp reportedly “in a state of possible intoxication,” and Moss standing by unharmed. Depp had to cough up nearly $10,000 to cover damages — a bill that included $2,000 for a destroyed hotel room. Depp’s pal, director John Waters, famously quipped, “I think Johnny has a temper. But this is a very minor incident. The room service must have been bad.” Ouch.

But Depp wasn’t the only one with a taste for hotel mayhem. In 1998, Moss made waves at the Cannes Film Festival, trashing her hotel room at the Hotel du Cap. She even managed to get banned for life. Moss’ rebellious spirit didn’t stop there. In January 1998, rumors flew about a wild champagne-filled bath request at a West London hotel — 36 bottles of bubbly, luxury soak-style. Moss’ rep shot down the claims at the time, saying, “It was not her. It was not Kate; it’s not her style.” Champagne drama aside, the image of Moss surrounded by a fizzy bathtub of 36 bottles still tickles the imagination.

Their relationship eventually fizzled out in 1997, but not before leaving a trail of hotel wreckage and headlines. In 2012, Moss opened up about the deeper side of their messy love affair. She admitted she cried “for years” after their split, saying, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. If I said, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’ relationship was a whirlwind of passion, loyalty, and chaos. It wasn’t just about love — it was about vulnerability, trust, messy hotel room dramas, and an intense, untamed romance that Hollywood has never quite been able to top. Depp and Moss didn’t just live fast; they left behind stories that would fuel gossip circles for decades — love, loyalty, broken furniture, and unforgettable drama.

