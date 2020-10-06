Tom Cruise is well known for his high octane action sequences in his films. He is now back again with yet another stellar scene in his upcoming project ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ to entertain the audience. The actor has resumed the shoot for the film in Norway and it seems an action scene has gone viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie shared a still from the action sequence on Instagram as the team heads to Roma for the next schedule. He captioned the post, “Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course…The Mountain.”

Advertisement

“Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Tusen hjertelig takk. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come… #MI7MI8,” added the Mission: Impossible 7 director.

Take a look at McQuarrie Instagram post here:

Actress Hayley Atwell also shared some pics from the film’s set on Instagram. She captioned her post, “Oh hi everyone, didn’t see you there 👋🏼 here’s Norway in all its splendour. #setlife #missionimpossible yes, I’m standing on top of a train. #fitforpurpose”

Several fans also spotted Tom Cruise and the film’s crew in Norway, riding on the roof of a train. He and his stunt crew were secured with some harnesses. A video was shared by a fan, showed a bunch of excited fans making videos of Tom from their car while chasing the train. The actor was seen smiling at them and then laughs at the screaming fans, ultimately giving them a wave.

Watch the video here:

Must Read: Joss Stone Announces Her Pregnancy, Says “I’m Terrified Of Having To Push It Out!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube