Avatar 2 is one of the much-awaited sequel movies of Hollywood. The first Avatar movie came back in 2009 and it mesmerized everyone with the three-dimensional world that Cameron had crafted. A new photo from the set of the movie shows the director James Cameron learning the film’s Na’vi sign language. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

Avatar producer Jon Landau took to social media and shared a photo that shows CJ Jones demonstrating the new Na’vi sign language.

In the caption of the photo, Jon Landau wrote, “From the set of the Avatar sequels: CJ Jones demonstrating to @jamescameronofficial the new Na’vi sign language he was brought on board to create.” Have a look at the photo here.

Advertisement

As soon as he posted the picture, Avatar 2 fans started commenting on the same. One such comment reads, “I cant wait for it and take your time with the movie i hope its a masterpiece like the first one 🔥👍” Another comments“So excited for these new Avatar films! Great work.” A third one reads, “I will be in awe and full of surprises thorough out the Avatar 2, i will be watching it again and again i am sure.” “Can’t wait to try this out!!! Siva ko ma Soaia Uniltìrantokxä!!!,” fourth comment reads.

James Cameron has proved that he is a perfectionist by introducing a particular and authentic form of sign language in the upcoming sequels. However, some people might argue that the director has taken things a little too far. No one knows how Avatar 2 will be received by the audience. Regardless of its box office collection, it will be unlike anything audiences have seen before.

What are your views on James Cameron learning the film’s Na’vi sign language? Do share your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth To Team Up With Priyanka Chopra Jonas For THIS Project

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube