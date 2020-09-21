Johnny Depp & Winona Ryder Were In The Running For James Cameron’s Titanic? Well…

Can you imagine anyone else playing Jack and rose instead of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic? Well, we neither. But as per a report we just read many other big names were being considered for the lead roles in this James Cameron directorial, includes those exes Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. Read on to know more.

Titanic was a fantastic film that has been watched by one and all. DiCaprio and Winslet shared amazing chemistry onscreen which we doubt any other couple could bring alive, but Cameron had other actors in mind.

As per an article published on PopTimesUK, ex-fiances, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder could have replaced Leonardo and Kate in the iconic film. Depp and Ryder were in a very intense relationship from 1989 to 1993, and people loved their chemistry. This was a reason why Cameron considered them both for the lead roles in Titanic. For those who do not know, Depp proposed Ryder after dating for five months.

But how did Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet stay onboard as Jack and Rose? Well, Depp and Ryder split a few years before Titanic began production. Their break up was messy and heartbreaking for both actors. The exes rekindling in such a romance film seems pretty unlikely and hence were dropped from Titanic.

Well, what happens – happens for the best. Because for us, Jack and Rose are synonyms with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. For those of you who do not know, the onscreen couple became friends while shooting Titanic. Initially, Kate was very much scared to work with Leonardo as he is talented and also beautiful. They share this strong friendship even today, and according to Kate, Leonardo is her closest friend. On the other side, DiCaprio shared that he always look for opportunities to work with Kate. According to him, she is his favourite actress in the whole industry.

Do you think Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder would have been better than Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

