Kim Kardashian Trying Hard To Help Kanye West, Does Not Aim To Leave Him Struggling

When everyone thought Kanye West has finally recovered, the rapper hit Twitter back with his rant ritual. While in various series of tweets over the last week, West demanded a public apology from Jay Z and Drake, and also took a dig at Taylor Swift. But, in headlines today is Kim Kardashian. Ye’s wife and beauty mogul as per reports is weighing all possible options to help her husband. Kardashian is also thinking about their future, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Ye in his latest Tweet spoke about his music label and also about Taylor Swift. He wrote, “This is a call for all artist to unify … I will get my masters, I got the most powerful lawyer in music and I can afford them but every artist must be freed and treated fairly”.

Now as per the reports, Kim Kardashian is trying her level best to help Kanye. Talking about their future, she doesn’t want to leave her rapper husband at a time when he is struggling with things. As per a Hollywood Life report, Kim is getting support in her family.

A source close to the development said, “Of course, every thought has crossed her (Kim Kardashian) mind about what to do because this is a lot for a person to handle. She tells everyone Kanye is her soulmate and she really does love him more than anything. The whole situation is sad. Kim is getting a lot of support from her friends and family right now while still keeping this matter as private as possible and being selective about who she does open up to about it”.

The source also added how Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have informed Kanye West that they want the best for him. “Kris is always so on top of fixing problems and helping people, so she’s really having trouble with what’s happening because she can’t help with this one,” the source added.

