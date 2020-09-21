Since a year, fans have been waiting for something big coming from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, today they dropped the trailer of WandaVision on the internet. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, the series shows us what happens in the life of Wanda Maximoff and Vision when they were together.

Wanda and Vision are having their own fun and living their dreamy life together. From going retro to modern, they made sure to explore every era. At least that’s what the trailer showed us. But what caught netizen’s eyes is Vision’s costume.

In the trailer, Paul Bettany‘s Vision is donning several outfits to match up with every time. But in one scene, he’s wearing a costume that is like his superhero avatar but quite funny. And trust the internet to have a good laugh over it. Many shared the screenshot from WandaVision trailer and flaunted their funny side talking about the clothing.

One WandaVision fan tweeted, “oomfs don’t know what comic vision looks like and it shows”.

Another wrote, “I know it’s supposed to be a joke or mocks the comics or whatever but we thought wanda’s suit looked cheap and then there’s vision…”

Check out some tweets below:

Talking about WandaVision trailer, Marvel has described it on Youtube as, “The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” The Marvel series will hit Disney+ soon.

Well, if this the craze that the trailer of the first MCU series has caused, we wonder what will happen when others release. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is another much-awaited Disney+ web series.

Did you like the trailer? What are your thoughts on Vision’s costume? Let us know in the comments below.

