Comedian Dave Chappelle has won for the second time in three years for his latest stand-up special, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix). However, the comedian decided that this week’s Creative Arts Emmys was a perfect opportunity to fire back at critics.

Last year, the comedian released his comedy special Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones, where he covered everything from gun control to the opioid crisis. However, much of the focus was on his views of “cancel culture.” He also covered the accusations and controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Kevin Hart. And he jokingly, he called it as “celebrity hunting season”

While his quest to find humour and everything was a hit with fans, some critics felt that his comedy special somehow missed the mark. In spite of the negative reviews, Chappelle stuck to his guns and proved to be victorious in the end.

Chappelle won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and gave a fiery acceptance speech at the event. In his speech, the comedian sarcastically said, “Boy, this comes as a complete surprise. I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me; I had lost my way, it wasn’t even worth watching—I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the fuck up, forever.”

“It’s a special night because comedy gets to be itself,” Chappelle said. “It’s all we’ve ever wanted. I hope the war is over. We good? And as always, I would like to thank my wife, Elaine. Elaine has been with me for the last 25 years and has had to endure the pains of living with the greatest comedian ever.”

The comedian didn’t finish there. He went on to criticize the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for looking over consistent talent to push agenda. He said, “Stan Lathan has been directing television since 1968. Any show I watched growing up, he directed it … And finally—you motherfuckers finally—gave him an Emmy tonight. He deserves so much more, but I’m glad you came around.”

Stan Lathan had directed Dave Chappelle’s special Sticks & Stones, which was released on Netflix.

