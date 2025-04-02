Kathryn Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha Harkness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become iconic, thanks to her perfect blend of charm, wit, and sinister energy. First introduced in WandaVision (2021), Hahn’s character captivated audiences as the seemingly harmless neighbor who turned out to be a powerful witch with her own hidden agenda.

Agatha quickly became a fan favorite, earning Hahn widespread acclaim for her performance. The role not only highlighted Hahn’s comedic timing but also showcased her range as an actress, transitioning from light-hearted humor to a more menacing presence.

With Agatha All Along (2024) giving Agatha her own series, Hahn continues to bring this fascinating character to life, diving deeper into Agatha’s past and motivations. Recently, Hahn shared her excitement about potential future crossovers, revealing which Avengers she’d love to see Agatha clash with.

Which Avenger Character Kathryn Hahn Wants To Take On?

While the future of Agatha All Along remains uncertain with no official confirmation of a second season, Kathryn Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha Harkness is clearly set to play a significant role in the MCU moving forward.

Particularly, her character’s connection to Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, as a mentor figure, opens up exciting possibilities for the character’s journey. In a recent appearance on the Mythical Kitchen series Last Meals, Hahn was asked which Avenger she’d like Agatha to interact with, and she didn’t hesitate. “I think Doctor Strange or Loki would be really fun,” Hahn shared, emphasizing the idea of “mischievous magic” that could come from such interactions.

Both characters are seasoned in the art of magic and chaos, making them a perfect foil for Agatha’s own unpredictable nature. For Hahn, the perfect counterpart would be “a wizard or a mischief-maker”, someone who could match her character’s unique abilities. That said, Hahn is also open to reuniting with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, hinting at the possibility of more intriguing dynamics between these powerful sorceresses in future MCU projects.

Kathryn Hahn Reflects on Her Agatha Role and the Mythological Roots Behind It

Kathryn Hahn, known for her captivating portrayal of Agatha Harkness in the MCU, recently shared fascinating insights about her connection to the character and the mythological influences that shaped her performance. First introduced in WandaVision (2021), Agatha quickly became a standout character, leading to her own spin-off series, Agatha All Along (2024). In the interview, Hahn also discussed how she relates to Agatha, especially in terms of the witch’s independence and power.

Hahn emphasized Agatha’s refusal to conform to traditional gender roles, noting that Agatha “doesn’t care about or need men” at all. She pointed out Agatha’s unconventional motherhood, referencing how the witch had her son, Nicholas Scratch, without a father involved, something that reflects the witch’s autonomy.

The actress also connected Agatha’s character to the mythological figure Hecate, the Greek goddess who embodies the maiden, mother, and crone. For Hahn, Agatha represents all three stages simultaneously, with her character navigating each phase as the story unfolds. This journey mirrors Hahn’s own personal growth, making her role as Agatha feel deeply personal. She also praised her diverse co-stars for bringing a unique energy to the series, describing their chemistry as “wicked stepsister-y.”

