Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn in the lead role, is all set to premiere on Disney+ in just a few days. Ahead of that, some of the lucky ones got to see the miniseries and have shared their thoughts on social media. It is part of MCU’s Phase Five and the spin-off series from WandaVision. Scroll below to know the deets.

For the unversed, Hahn made her MCU debut with WandaVision in 2021, which revolved around Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch and Vision. Agatha Harkness played a villainous role in the series, and Hahn did an excellent job portraying the character. The Marvel character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and it appeared for the first time in Fantastic Four #94. She is a mighty being and one of the original witches from the Salem witch trials.

Marvel’s Agatha All Along will feature Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness once again, and the story will take off after the events of WandaVision. It was shown in one of the trailers, too. In addition to Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza are also part of the ensemble cast of this MCU series.

According to reports, the series will drop the first two episodes initially and then one episode a week. The viewers who watched it early have some positive things to say about it, and here they are –

The Hollywood Handle wrote, “#AgathaAllAlong starts slowly with the first two episodes, similar to Wandavision’s start, but once the witches begin their journey on the witch’s road, it begins to kick off. It might not be as twisted as the marketing makes it out to be, but it’s still creepy and eerie, with not only its visuals but the wicked performances that are provided by both Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, who, when on screen, outperform the rest. The set design is amazing and adds to the effect of the show, with practical effects to help match it. Christophe Beck returns from Wandavision as the composer and helps bring the witch’s road to life with his horrific score. While the first two episodes might not be enough to get people hooked, the third episode will for sure have people wanting more from Agatha and her coven.”

Justin Lawrence wrote, “After four eps of #AgathaAllAlong, it’s clear this #WandaVision spin-off keeps the mystery alive casting a new BEWITCHING spell. Kathryn Hahn is PERFECTION, embracing every wicked moment. The musical elements don’t just enhance—they ENCHANT. This is the MAGIC the #MCU needs.”

Rachel Leishman said, “Must be the season of the witch, baby! #AgathaAllAlong is the perfect continuation of Westview and everything my witchy soul needed. A perfect blend of Marvel lore for the witchy season, and I cannot wait to see the rest of the series!”

The Movie Podcast’s Shahbaz writes, “#AgathaAllAlong🧙🏻‍♀️ will leave you SPELLBOUND. The first 4 episodes bring scares, laughs, pop culture references & some of the BEST MUSIC in MCU history! Kathryn Hahn cackles her way through with her coven of witches & I can’t wait to see how it unfolds! It’s the PERFECT fall show!”

Another critic, Rayyan stated, “#AgathaAllAlong is a crazy, wicked, fun, mystery filled journey that also has some actually terrifying scares. Wasn’t too excited, but became a total fan after watching. Compared to other Disney+ shows, It actually feels like TV in both writing and pacing. Can’t wait for more!”

BigScreenLeaks wrote, “#AgathaAllAlong is A DEVILISHLY GOOD TIME! It’s the perfect way to start spooky season with its dark tone, eerie story and fun ensemble! It’s the perfect successor to WandaVision in every single way, with Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza being forces of nature on screen…”

Screen Rant said, “Marvel Studios casts another successful spell with #AgathaAllAlong. Kathryn Hahn lights up this corner of the MCU, and her chemistry with Aubrey Plaza is magical! Joe Locke and the Coven ensemble are captivating, and the show is a fantastic tribute to witches throughout pop culture.”

And Ashley Saunders wrote, “AGATHA ALL ALONG- The Boss Witch is BACK! Agatha is just as devious, cunning, and devilish as ever. Kathryn Hahn seamlessly steps back into the role, chewing the scenery, & having a blast. Like WandaVision, it delivers something different, witchy, & a lot of fun!”

MCU miniseries Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, will premiere on Disney+ on September 18.

