For decades, movie franchises have bolstered the global box office. The five highest-grossing franchises have grossed over $60 Billion worldwide. The MCU is responsible for at least 50 per cent of the revenue.

There’s no dancing around the fact that with over 30 films produced in the last two decades, Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise in the world. With the obvious note out of the way, let’s look at the four other films that trail behind the MCU. Based on their box office performance, we have ranked the five highest-grossing franchises from best to worst.

In times of crisis, franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, James Bond, Harry Potter, Fast and Furious and Warner Bros.′ The DC Extended Universe has boosted ticket sales. Post-pandemic franchise films like Spider-Man, Avatar and James Bond are primarily responsible for bolstering the global box office.

Since 2008, the MCU franchise has topped the global box office with numerous highest-grossing films. The list also includes the second-biggest film of all time, “Avengers: Endgame,” which grossed over $2.7 billion worldwide.

With the inclusion of the latest entry, Deadpool and Wolverine, the MCU has grossed just under $30 billion worldwide in the last 16 years. Meanwhile, one of the oldest franchises in the world, Star Wars, which has been delivering hits since the 1970s, ranks No. 2 in the list with just 12 films.

Meanwhile, Wizarding World, which includes Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts series, was a few hundred million away from beating the oldest franchise, Star Wars. Here’s where the rest of the franchises rank in the top 5 highest-grosser list (via numbers).

MCU (33 films) – $29.7 Billion Star Wars (12 films) – $10.3 Billion Harry Potter (9 Films) – $9.5 Billion Spider-Man (13 films) – $8.9 Billion James Bond (27 films) – $7.8 Billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

