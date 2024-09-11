One of the most anticipated storylines in Marvel comics is the war between the two MCU superhero factions, the Avengers and the X-Men. Before multiple mutants from the X-Men franchise began to appear via the multiverse in the MCU, the mutants were part of the rival studio, 20th-century Fox. Due to the conflict, the long-awaited Avengers vs. X-Men event from the comic books never materialized on the big screen.

The Avengers and the X-Men, the two most popular Marvel superhero teams in history, go to war in the books. Recently, MCU boss Kevin Feige suggested that we might soon see the anticipated event on the big screen. Until then, let’s compare their box office earnings to see who emerges as the triumphant group.

MCU’s The Avengers is winning by a significant margin. They have nearly 60% more revenue than the X-men. Despite only four films in the franchise, The Avengers have earned over $7 billion in revenue. However, The X-Men, who have appeared on the big screen for over two decades, have failed to catch up with the Avengers phenomenal success at the box office.

With seven films, the X-Men have made just over $3 billion at the worldwide box office. In addition, none of the X-Men films have grossed over $1 billion. The highest-grossing mutant movie, 2014’s X-Men Days of Future Past, earned over $700 million. Here are the X-Men’s box office earnings.

X-Men (2000) – $296.8 Million X-Men 2 (2003) – $406.3 Million X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) – $459.2 Million X-Men: First Class (2011) – $355.4 Million X-Men: Days Of Future Past (2014) – $747.8 Million X-Men Apocalypse (2016) – $542.5 Million Dark Phoenix (2019) – $246.3 Million

Meanwhile, all four Avengers films are members of the billion-dollar club. The last Avengers film is also the second-biggest movie in history, with over $2.5 billion in global revenue.

The Avengers (2012) – $1.5 Billion Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) – $1.3 Billion Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.07 Billion Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.7 Billion

