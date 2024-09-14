James McAvoy's Last 5 Films At The Box Office: The X-Men Star Has Grossed Over $1 Billion With 4 Hits & 1 Flop

James McAvoy is one of those rare breed of actors who can seamlessly get under the skin of any character. One moment, he’s stealing hearts as a dashing hero in the romantic drama Becoming Jane; the next, he is stabbing them as a deranged serial killer in Split. In his next film, Speak No Evil, the man who saved humanity as the fearless leader of the X men—Professor Charles Xavier—is off hacking through his country house guests. As Speak No Evil gears up to be McAvoy’s latest success, let’s take a look at his box office performance for the last five films.

In the last two decades, James McAvoy has starred in 24 films that have grossed over $3.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the most in-demand actors in the world. His highest-grossing film to date is X-Men Days of The Future Past, which grossed over $700 million.

James McAvoy’s last five films proved he is undeterred from making bold choices and taking risks with his characters. In the last six years, McAvoy’s five films have made over $1 billion. McAvoy worked hard to make the bag. In his last five films, he has played a serial killer, a mutant, a traumatized adult, a tyrant who ordered Jesus’ crucifixion, and an endearing Gnome. His versatility is a testament to his tremendous talent.

James McAvoy’s highest-grossing film in the last six years is 2019’s It Chapter 2, which made over $400 million against a budget of $170 million. The year 2019 was great for McAvoy, who starred in another blockbuster hit, Glass, which made $246 million against a budget of $20 million. His worst year was 2023, when he starred in the lowest-grossing film, The Book Of Clarence, which grossed just over $6 million.

We have ranked his last five films based on box office performance from best to worst.

It Chapter 2 (2019) – $467.5 million Glass (2019) – $246.9 million Dark Phoenix (2019) – $246.3 million Sherlock Gnomes (2018) – $97 million The Book Of Clarence (2023) – $6.2 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Speak No Evil Box Office (North America): James McAvoy Starrer To Recover Over 65% Of Its Budget During Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News