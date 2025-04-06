Elizabeth Olsen’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been nothing short of iconic. From her debut as Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron to the surreal, emotionally layered WandaVision, she’s taken one of Marvel’s most enigmatic characters and turned her into a powerhouse, narratively and literally.

Her work has drawn praise for its emotional complexity and the way she humanized a character often overshadowed by spectacle. Yet, despite her popularity and critical acclaim, Olsen has always maintained a grounded perspective on her time in the MCU.

In her recent conversation with Rachel Martin on the Wild Card podcast (via ScreenRant), Olsen opened up about what initially drew her to Marvel, why she remains proud of the role, and the artistic space she now finds herself navigating post-Multiverse of Madness.

Elizabeth Olsen Says She Became A Fan Of Iron Man Movies Before Joining The MCU

Speaking candidly on Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Elizabeth Olsen recalled why the MCU appealed to her in the first place. “I thought the Iron Man movies were so so great,” she said. “They reminded me of Greek-type [and] scale stories.” What appealed to her, she explained, wasn’t just the action, but the way the franchise mirrored “politics [and] culture in a really lovely way.” That resonance made joining Marvel a fulfilling decision at the time: “I felt really proud to jump into that world.”

However, Olsen also quickly acknowledged the changing discourse around the MCU in the last decade. “Within the last 10 years it’s taken on this narrative of… It’s like a hot take whether an actor says […] they would never do a Marvel movie […] or filmmakers think it’s ruining theaters.” Without naming names, her remarks seemed to touch on the film world’s now-familiar divide — one often sparked by voices like Martin Scorsese’s.

As the conversation shifted toward her career choices beyond Marvel, Olsen didn’t hesitate to explain her creative shift: “I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste,” she said. “As much as I love being a part of this world — and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character — it’s not really the art that I consume, which I have been very, I think, honest about.”

Rather than disowning the MCU or her time as Wanda, Elizabeth Olsen sought to paint a picture of an artist seeking balance. “I feel like I have to really focus on what to couple all of those films and shows that I do with Marvel with to showcase my taste.”

