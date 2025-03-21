The Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful and intriguing superheroes to come out of the MCU. Most feel her story was clipped short and her character has more potential. Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who played Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, in the Marvel movies and shows, feels the same. The TV show Agatha All Along teased Scarlet Witch’s comeback, and Elizabeth is eager to reprise her role with a few ideas of her own.

Is The Scarlet Witch Returning To The MCU?

Elizabeth Olsen recently spoke to The Playlist and revealed that she has pitched Scarlet Witch’s comeback to MCU’s creative team. Her idea is to have Wanda return “50 years later, with the Scarlet Witch having white hair.” Olsen claims that her pitch comes from studying the comics mentioning Wanda’s aging.

Her complete answer on Wanda’s return is, “You know, when I think about my dream version, it’s like 50 years later, and I have white hair— such a big, massive white wig—and gnarly face of wrinkles doing like a Tracy Ullman thing. And I am just like a creature that they find. And that’s how I imagine Wanda’s next journey.”

She continued, “It’s something I have quite literally pitched. Because it would be so fun to get to do that to me. I mean, I guess in one of the comics, she ages quite quickly, and I think those are the images that are implanted in my brain next because I haven’t done it.”

Elizabeth Olsen vaguely mentioned having spoken to the Russo Brothers, but it is unclear what the talks were specifically about. There is certainly potential for Wanda Maximoff to come back on screen. Her last appearance in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness left the fans wanting more, and the teaser in Agatha All Along reinstated hope that Wanda would not die after all. She could return in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but only time (and MCU makers) will tell us if that is true after all!

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Snow White Star Rachel Zegler’s Outcry Against Gina Carano Sparked A Campaign That Led To Her Disney Firing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News