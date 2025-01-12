Elizabeth Olsen once dropped a wild bomb about John Krasinski, claiming that even though they shared screen time in Doctor Strange 2, she’s never met the actor. During Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector test, Olsen dropped the truth bomb, saying, “No, I’ve never met him. Never met him!” And when asked about Krasinski’s wife, she added, “I’ve met his wife.” The lie detector seemed to back her up, too. The MCU’s own Scarlet Witch just kept it real.

Before you think she’s using a Scarlet Witch spell to dodge the truth, here’s the deal: Doctor Strange 2 had chaotic reshoots, and Krasinski’s Reed Richards role was added later. Olsen’s scenes didn’t line up with his. That’s the magic behind the magic! As IndieWire pointed out, Krasinski filmed his bits during reshoots that Olsen wasn’t involved in. It’s not all that surprising, considering the film’s production was like trying to catch lightning in a bottle.

Michael Waldron, the film’s screenwriter, shared his disbelief at how things came together: “I don’t even think in my wildest dreams, even in that first draft, where it’s like, do the craziest stuff possible, did I think we’d be able to do what we ended up doing in the movie.” Doctor Strange 2 was a mad scramble to pull off something crazy, and Elizabeth Olsen and Krasinski’s interactions were just not part of the plan.

That said, the Illuminati scene, where John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic made his debut, was a fan favorite. The multiverse madness had fans freaking out, but for Olsen, it was just another Tuesday in her MCU journey. It’s a reminder that the magic of these massive franchises isn’t all about cozy cast hangouts behind the scenes. Sometimes, actors don’t even meet but still create those iconic moments.

Elizabeth Olsen’s been deep in the MCU since Age of Ultron, and Doctor Strange 2 was just another chapter in the whirlwind that is Wanda Maximoff. But it’s her candidness here that’s the real gem. Sometimes, the real magic happens when you’re just being yourself, even if you’ve never met the guy who plays the Fantastic one.

