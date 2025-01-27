Elizabeth Olsen isn’t exactly crying over spilt WandaVision magic; she’s ready to move on from the whole Scarlet Witch gig. After nearly a decade of wielding chaotic power, throwing hexes, and bringing the multiverse to its knees, she’s officially hit pause on playing Wanda Maximoff. “No, I don’t [miss it],” Olsen bluntly confessed during a chat with Meghann Fahy for Variety’s Actors on Actors. Straight to the point, huh?

It’s been almost 10 years since Olsen first flexed those mutant powers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, followed by blockbuster hits like Avengers: Endgame and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And don’t forget WandaVision, where she flipped the superhero TV game on its head, completely changing the MCU landscape.

But here’s the thing: after all that, Olsen is fantastic at taking a break from the iconic red cloak and chaos magic. “I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it,” she said. So, no, there’s no desperate call to Kevin Feige with fresh ideas, just a sense of peace with what she’s already accomplished. WandaVision? It was the cherry on top.

It’s not that she’s dissing the Marvel universe. She’s… over it for now. “If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I would feel proud of what we made,” she said, throwing some earnest gratitude into the mix. After all, what could be better than finishing a role that transformed a character and an entire genre?

Now, Olsen’s eye is on the horizon. Less Marvel, more… well, everything else. “I am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all,” she explained. So, no more magic and chaos? Maybe. She’s ready to dabble in something new, fresh, and, dare we say, non-superhero. Olsen’s taste for the next challenge is more significant than an MCU-sized contract.

And she’s got advice for the next lucky soul to step into the superhero ring. “Just give them one,” Olsen said, offering some sage wisdom about signing up for Marvel’s relentless multi-film contracts. Her point? The power’s in the one-and-done deal because who wants to be locked into endless sequels without the freedom to grow as an actor? They can return for more if it’s right by keeping things open-ended. If they fall in love with the character? Then, bam, they can hop right back in for round two.

Elizabeth Olsen gave everything she had to Wanda, and it worked. But now? She’s ready to hand in her red cloak for whatever else Hollywood’s cooking. So, no more Scarlet Witch for now, but rest assured, this woman has a lot of magic left to make in her career.

