Will Smith, once the golden boy of Hollywood and hip-hop’s most family-friendly ambassador, is making a shaky return to the music scene, raising more eyebrows than excitement.

After the infamous Oscars incident in 2022, where he struck Chris Rock and left his reputation in ruins, Smith is now turning up the volume on a different stage. Unfortunately, his return to rap is turning out to be less of a mic drop and more of a thud.

Will Smith’s Comeback That’s Falling Flat

The former Fresh Prince, at the age of 56 is pushing out new music with the hope of rebranding his image. His latest effort, Based on a True Story, marks his first album in two decades. Even though it is a deeply personal project for the actor, critics and industry insiders are already labeling it a misfire.

“Will is almost a senior citizen now, and there’s no way he’ll be able to connect with today’s hip-hop crowd,” a well-connected industry source told RadarOnline. “This stinks of desperation – and the music stinks, too. It’s actually some of the worst in history, and this stinks of pure desperation on his part.”

Trying to Fit Into a Changed Rap Game

The song, which has been laced with references to his infamous meltdown, has yet to make a dent in the Billboard Top 100, and it is a warning sign that even his most vulnerable lyrics aren’t enough to move today’s audience.

“I hate it when I lose it / but I face the music / Oh, why did he do it / See, I’m only human,” Smith said on the track.

“Will has been out of the music game for so long, rap fans just don’t seem to think he’s relevant anymore,” the source said. “He always made lighter, more family-friendly rap, but with the likes of hardcore Kendrick Lamar being the biggest stars, that just isn’t the rap world these days.”

They added, “You can see Will falling on his face.”

Will Smith Testing International Waters

Despite the chilly reception, Smith is pressing on. He’s launching a 26-date tour across Europe this summer, clearly hoping international audiences might be more forgiving or perhaps just less fixated on that fateful slap.

The insider added, “Will is testing the waters overseas before considering a U.S. tour. But he’s now a relic in the rap world and likely to suffer a failure that will kill his career completely.”

