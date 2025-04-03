Meryl Streep had a bug in her dress. A huge one. And she powered through an entire scene without breaking character. On the set of Out of Africa, Streep delivered a flawless take while an “enormous insect” crawled around inside her costume. Screenwriter Kurt Luedtke recalled (via Cheatsheet), “But the instant Sydney said ‘Cut!’ her face contorted, and she smashes her fist against her chest and yelled, ‘Get me this thing out of here!'”

The costume team rushed in, tore open her dress, and out fell the massive intruder. Luedtke continued: “The costume person tore open her dress, and out fell an enormous insect! It had been crawling around in there all through the scene, but she had forced herself to ignore it.” The moment stunned the crew.

Most actors might have broken character at the first tickle, but not Meryl Streep. Her unwavering focus was just another example of her unmatched dedication. That same commitment landed her the role of Karen Blixen in the first place. Director Sydney Pollack initially doubted she was right for Out of Africa. He didn’t believe she had the seductive presence the part required. Streep, however, wasn’t about to let that slide.

The actress arranged a face-to-face meeting, determined to prove herself. And it worked. Pollack saw what countless audiences would later witness on screen – her ability to transform into any role altogether. Filming Out of Africa wasn’t easy. The epic drama was shot over 101 grueling days in Africa. Cast and crew members fell ill, and the heat was relentless. Meryl Streep, however, pushed through it all. Her resilience became legendary on set. Even with a bug crawling inside her dress, she remained composed until the cameras stopped rolling.

The hard work paid off. Out of Africa won seven Oscars, including Best Picture. Meryl Streep missed Best Actress, losing to Geraldine Page (The Trip to Bountiful). It was a stacked race with Jessica Lange (Sweet Dreams), Whoopi Goldberg (The Color Purple), and Anne Bancroft (Agnes of God). Still, Streep’s performance impressed, proving she could handle anything – bugs included.

