Will Smith is no stranger to big hits. From Bad Boys to Independence Day to Men in Black, he became an A-list superstar in the mid-90s and managed to avoid getting stuck in a franchise rut. Yet, MCU has always seemed out of reach. But here’s the thing – Smith could join the MCU instantly. And it’s all thanks to Men in Black.

While Smith’s only appeared once in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as Floyd Lawton aka Deadshot in Suicide Squad (2016), he’s got a potential MCU goldmine just waiting to be tapped. And it’s tied directly to his role as Agent J in Men in Black. For those who might not know, Men in Black is based on a comic series from the early 90s, which, fun fact, was eventually acquired by Marvel Comics.

Here’s where things get interesting. The MCU is full of secret organizations and extraterrestrial beings, exactly the kind of territory Agent J deals with. So, why not bring him into the fold? After all, the multiverse is wide open, and the Men in Black could easily slot into the MCU with little to no hassle. Sure, Sony holds the movie rights to the Men in Black films, but if Sony can play nice with Marvel over Spider-Man, getting Men in Black into the MCU could be just as doable.

Now, Smith’s portrayal of Agent J in the Men in Black films could act as the perfect bridge. Rather than needing an entirely new setup, Smith could simply reprise his role in a cameo to introduce the MIB into the MCU. It’s already established that the MIB is a secret organization monitoring extraterrestrial activity – something the MCU has plenty of. Imagine this: a nod in an upcoming MCU project, confirming that the MIB exists within the multiverse. That’s all it would take to bring this crossover to life.

Will Smith’s schedule’s no problem. The Men in Black foundation’s already built in three films, so a quick cameo or mention would set the stage for MCU crossovers without major commitment. Plus, it’s a chance to breathe new life into the franchise after Men in Black: International (2019) underperformed.

And hey, Smith wouldn’t be the first to juggle both DC and Marvel roles. Ryan Reynolds did it with Deadpool and Green Lantern, while Michael Keaton did it with Batman in The Flash and Vulture in the MCU. If they can do it, so can Will Smith.

