There is perhaps no greater villain in the superhero industry than Joker. Despite having no superpowers, he has always been a tough opponent for The Batman and has wreaked havoc in Gotham under his nose. Over the years, Joker’s legacy has only become more iconic with exceptional performances from actors like Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. However, between these two portrayals, there was another actor who took on the challenge in 2016’s Suicide Squad movie.

When Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2016, it immediately became a topic of heated debate, especially regarding Jared Leto’s portrayal of the Joker. Leto’s version was a stark departure from previous interpretations, particularly Heath Ledger’s unforgettable Joker in The Dark Knight. His take on the character was edgy, with a modern twist – grills, tattoos, and a style that defied the traditional portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime. However, Suicide Squad’s Joker was met with mixed reactions, and director David Ayer once revealed the one regret he has about Leto’s Joker design.

David Ayer regretted the “damaged” tattoo of Jared Leto’s Joker

In a previous Twitter post, David Ayer revealed that his biggest regret regarding Leto’s Joker design was the infamous “Damaged” forehead tattoo. This design choice sparked a massive amount of criticism when the film was released. Many fans felt the tattoo was unnecessary and undermined the Joker’s notorious and enigmatic nature. Ayer admitted that this particular detail “caught a lot of smoke” and, in hindsight, was a decision he wished he had reconsidered.

The Joker’s overall aesthetic in Suicide Squad was already a departure from the previous live-action versions of Jack Nicholson’s and Heath Ledger’s, who stuck closer to a more traditional comic-book look. Leto’s Joker, on the other hand, was heavily tattooed and sported a bold, almost gaudy appearance that was polarizing. Beyond just the look, the Joker’s portrayal in the movie was also affected by significant changes. Leto’s Joker was originally intended to have a larger role in the movie, with more emphasis on his relationship with Harley Quinn.

However, the film underwent reshoots, and much of the Joker’s presence was diminished. As a result, Leto’s character felt underutilized, leading to dissatisfaction among both fans and critics. Ayer’s frustration with the “Damaged” tattoo was just one piece of the puzzle, as the entire portrayal of the Joker seemed at odds with how he was marketed in the trailers versus how he was shown on screen.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy’s Piercing Eyes Turned Into An Unexpected Challenge For His Oppenheimer Co-Stars: “It’s A Real Problem”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News