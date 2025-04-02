The X-Men movies from the Fox universe definitely had their highs and lows; let’s be honest, some of them were a mess. But guess what? The MCU might just be stepping in to clean up the mess with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel recently shocked fans by bringing in some of the original X-Men cast members from the Fox films, and this could mean a chance to fix some of the biggest mistakes from the past.

The Fox X-Men movies had more than a few hiccups, from confusing timelines to wasted characters. Now, with the MCU at the helm, there’s hope they’ll smooth things over. Whether it’s bringing in better character arcs or finally fixing some wild plot holes, these upcoming crossovers could be exactly what the X-Men need to get back on track. Let’s dive into how the MCU could use these movies to right the wrongs of the past!

1. James Marsden’s Cyclops: A Chance for Redemption in the MCU

James Marsden’s portrayal of Cyclops in the original X-Men movies definitely didn’t do the character justice. In the comics, Cyclops is a strong, determined leader, but in Fox’s films, he was overshadowed by Wolverine and spent way too much time sulking over Jean Grey. With his charm and range, Marsden was always a perfect fit for the role, and it’s a shame the films didn’t showcase that. But with Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, the MCU has the chance to redeem Cyclops. Hopefully, Marsden will finally get the chance to shine as the true leader of the X-Men!

2. X-Men’s Role in Secret Wars Will Bring More Comic Accuracy

One of the biggest missed opportunities in the MCU was not having the X-Men involved in earlier crossover events, especially when adapting massive comic storylines. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to change that. In the original Secret Wars comic, the X-Men play a crucial role, creating their own faction on Battleworld, separate from both the heroes and villains.

The absence of the mutants in past crossovers left a major hole in the MCU’s approach to the comics, but with the X-Men finally joining Secret Wars, the film is set to be more comic-accurate than ever. The inclusion of the X-Men will give fans what they’ve been missing and showcase just how vital mutants are to the larger Marvel mythos.

3. Ian McKellen’s Magneto and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X: A Final Resolution?

The return of Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart as Magneto and Professor X in Avengers: Doomsday is stirring mixed emotions among fans, especially considering their ages and the fact that Xavier has died on screen… multiple times. However, their reappearance offers a unique chance to finally give their iconic characters the resolution they were denied in the original X-Men timeline.

Despite their deep connection, Magneto and Professor X never had a satisfying conclusion to their complex relationship. Though they worked together in Days of Future Past, their ideological differences about humanity and mutants were never fully reconciled. This new opportunity in the MCU could be the perfect chance for a meaningful exploration and resolution of their dynamic, giving both characters the closure they deserve.

4. Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler Is Back, and It’s a Big Deal

Alan Cumming’s return as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday is one of the biggest surprises for fans. Cumming originally played the character in X2, delivering a deeply emotional performance as the pious, tormented mutant. Despite the heavy makeup, he brought real gravitas to the role, making Nightcrawler one of the most memorable characters in the Fox X-Men series. Although Kodi Smit-McPhee later took over the role, Cumming’s portrayal remains iconic. His return in the MCU is a chance to finally give Nightcrawler the depth and storyline he deserves, and fans are beyond excited to see it.

5. Channing Tatum’s Gambit Is Finally Making His Return

Channing Tatum’s Gambit was one of the most unexpected and hilarious moments in Deadpool & Wolverine, a cameo that paid tribute to his long-awaited but canceled solo movie. Tatum, who’d trained with card tricks and nailed the Cajun accent, finally got to show off his Gambit skills, delivering a memorable performance with his sly charm, epic fight scenes, and unintelligible voice.

While his solo film never happened, Tatum’s cameo proved that his love for the character was genuine, and now, with Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU is bringing him back for more. Gambit’s return is a chance to finally right the wrongs of the Fox era and give fans the X-Men character they were denied.

6. The Post-Credit Scene of The Marvels Finally Makes Sense

Kelsey Grammer’s surprise return as Beast in The Marvels post-credits scene left many scratching their heads. His sudden reappearance as Dr. Hank McCoy, blue and shaggy, welcoming Monica Rambeau to a parallel universe seemed like an odd outlier, especially since the character hadn’t been seen for years.

But with the casting of Avengers: Doomsday, that scene suddenly makes a lot more sense. Grammer’s take on Beast is more in line with the comics, capturing the polite yet animalistic genius of the character. While Nicholas Hoult’s version has its own charm, Grammer’s return promises a more faithful, memorable portrayal that fans will love seeing again.

7. Wolverine Isn’t Overshadowing The X-Men Anymore

One of the biggest flaws of the Fox X-Men movies was their over-reliance on Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. While Jackman’s portrayal is iconic, the films consistently placed him at the center of the story, often at the expense of the other mutants. Wolverine got not just one, but three solo movies, and was the main protagonist in every X-Men movie up until X-Men: Days of Future Past. The weird thing?

In the comics, Wolverine isn’t even the central figure of the X-Men team. With Hugh Jackman’s absence from the initial Avengers: Doomsday cast, it’s a sign that the MCU plans to give the other mutants the spotlight they’ve long deserved. Finally, it looks like the X-Men will be a team again, not just Wolverine and Friends.

8. Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique Can Redeem Jennifer Lawrence’s Apathy

One of the most thrilling aspects of Avengers: Doomsday’s cast is the return of the original X-Men actors, especially Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. While Jennifer Lawrence’s portrayal of the character in the rebooted timeline was met with mixed reactions, Romijn’s Mystique was iconic. She expertly conveyed the complexity of the femme fatale, a deadly, conflicted mutant with a hidden tenderness. In contrast, Lawrence’s later performances as Mystique felt lackluster, often marked by her reluctance to wear the makeup and reluctance to embrace the character fully. With Romijn back in the role, fans can expect a return to the fiery, passionate Mystique they loved, a huge upgrade from the apathy seen in Lawrence’s portrayal.

9. The Original X-Men Deserve a Better Final Movie Appearance

One of the biggest disappointments of the original Fox X-Men franchise was the stark difference in film quality, especially X-Men: The Last Stand, which is widely regarded as one of the worst films in the series. For many classic X-Men actors, it was the last time they appeared on screen in the roles that made them iconic. Even those who returned, like Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, had only brief cameo appearances, such as in The Marvels.

The thought of The Last Stand being the final send-off for actors like Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) and James Marsden (Cyclops) seemed like an unjust end to their legendary portrayals. Luckily, with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, these characters and their actors will likely get the final, meaningful farewell they truly deserve.

10. The X-Men Will Finally Interact with Other Marvel Characters

One of the most exciting aspects of the X-Men joining the MCU is that they’ll finally be able to interact with other Marvel heroes. For years, the mutants were kept separate from the rest of the Marvel universe due to studio rights, missing out on iconic crossover moments. Now, fans will get to see Wolverine and Spider-Man bicker, Cyclops clash ideologically with Captain America, and the mutants team up with the Avengers. These interactions were sorely missing in the Fox X-Men films, and the MCU’s embrace of them will finally bring those classic comic book moments to life.

