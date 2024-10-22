Everything you need to know About Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is happening, folks! Even though we’re still far from the cosmic showdown, the news is pretty tempting. So, let’s break it down.

Thanks to the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, we learned that the Russo brothers are back in the director’s chair. Can we get a YAS?! But wait—there’s a twist! Brace yourselves for the return of Doctor Doom, and guess who’s donning the metal mask? None other than Robert Downey Jr.!

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts crashing the party, this film promises to be more chaotic than a toddler with a box of crayons. So, while we’re all awaiting Avengers 5 in 2026, let’s dive into the juicy details about Avengers: Secret Wars.

Release Date Rollercoaster

Initially slated for May 1, 2026, Avengers: Secret Wars got a nudge back due to those pesky strikes (this situation bothers me, reality!). It will hit theaters after Avengers: Doomsday, which grabbed that prime 2026 slot. Kevin Feige dropped some knowledge, saying, “When we were doing Phase 1, 2, and 3, there were fewer projects over more years.” In layperson’s terms, fewer movies meant more breathing room for our favorite heroes.

With all those Disney Plus shows spinning their webs, Marvel redefines the Avengers movie landscape. Forget about annual superhero bashes; this universe is vast, and each series—Hawkeye or WandaVision—has added layers like a delicious cosmic lasagna.

Doctor Doom: The Metal Menace Returns

Now, let’s chat about our beloved Russo brothers. They’ve returned, and Anthony Russo put it perfectly: “Joe and I truly believed Endgame was the end of the road for us.” But, plot twist—they discovered a fresh path. If anyone can handle the insane scale of Secret Wars, it’s these two!

And oh, the cast! SDCC 2024 dropped the bomb that RDJ will strut his villainous stuff as Doctor Doom. Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four are strutting in: we’ve got Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Talk about a superhero squad! And the Thunderbolts are ready to wreak some havoc, too, with Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan on the roster. With all these heavy hitters, our popcorn is already popping!

Plot Twists: A Multiverse Meltdown

So what’s the plot? Avengers: Secret Wars takes its cues from the iconic Secret Wars comics—specifically the chaotic saga from 2015 that turned the multiverse upside down. We’re talking about a showdown where Doctor Doom pulls strings, and the Beyonders decide it’s time to mess with the very fabric of existence. We might see a version of Battleworld with every hero and villain fighting it like it’s the ultimate reality show. And don’t forget that sneaky incursion action we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s all connected, folks!

But here’s where it gets spicy: Deadpool might have more to do with Secret Wars than we initially thought. If you caught the hints in Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson is primed to crash this multiverse party. Can you imagine the chaos? Deadpool throwing shade at Doctor Doom? Count us in!

Avengers: Secret Wars will be released in 2027.

