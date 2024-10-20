While Joker 2 scares the audience away from the theatres, Art the Clown attracts them to become terrified. Seeing the good progress of Terrifier 3, it has been awarded more than two hundred theatres, and with that, it will mint more cash. The movie is already a huge success considering the amount on which it was made. Keep scrolling for deets.

It is earning more than Joker 2 on a daily basis in the US. It might face some competition now, with Smile 2 at cinemas. The numbers for the Naomi Scott starrer is also impressive and is expected to push the Terrifier threequel from #1 in the domestic box office chart. The indie horror flick has an independent distributor, and this film is an example that says that if the content is good, people will support it by watching. Word-of-mouth always means a lot for any movie and can make a lot of difference.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, seeing the success and popularity of Art the Clown, Terrifier 3 has gained 248 theatres. The film collected a strong $3 million on the 2nd Friday across over 2762 theatres. However, the film faced a dip of 63.4% from last Friday when it opened in the theatres. It has reached a $29.9 million cume in the United States.

The trade analyst further shared his analysis, which states that Terrifier 3 is eyeing $8 million—$11 million on its second 3-day weekend. It will also experience a drop of 57%- 42%. This is indeed an impressive feat for a film made on a reported budget of $2 million only. It reportedly has the biggest budget in the franchise. At the overseas box office, it has collected $5.36 million, taking the global cume to $35.27 million.

The film has collected 17.63 times the production budget in just two weeks of release, which is 1663.5% more than what the makers spent on the project. Even including the marketing cost of the movie, the budget reportedly did not exceed $5 million.

Terrifier 3 by Damien Leone was released in the US theatres on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

