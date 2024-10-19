Florence Pugh is considered one of the most extraordinary talents in the current generation. She is only 28 years old and has already been nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA Award. The actress is now sharing the screen with another talented actor, Andrew Garfield. Their film We Live in Time, despite a limited release, is doing much better than the big-budgeted Joker 2. It is aiming for some winning numbers on its second weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The critics loved the palpable chemistry between Florence and Andrew. They also enjoyed the nonlinear structure of the movie used to explore grief. The film received rave ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 80% on the Tomatometer, while the audience gave it 94%. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was well received.

We Live in Time, directed by John Crowley, was released in limited theatres in the US last Friday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, A24’s movie is getting more theatres after finishing its first limited week, earning a solid $820K from five theatres only. It is now expanding from 5 to 955, as per the report. The movie collected $500K from the previews on Thursday.

The report further revealed that the rom-com starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh is expected to collect between $3 million and $6 million on its second weekend at the box office in North America. If so, it would be one of the best weekends delivered by any festival movie under limited release in 2024 so far. The rom-com is doing comparitively better than Joaquin Phoenix’s widely released Joker 2, per Box Office Mojo’s report; the DC film collected around $1.7 million from October 15-17. It is declining every day.

More about We Live in Time –

The romance drama is the story of an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée. They find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

It was released in the US theatres on October 11.

