Joker: Folie a Deux has been a disappointment and a big failure so far at the US box office and other places. Joker 2 was released in China this Wednesday and is worse than DC’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The movie has also received a weak rating from the audience. Scroll below for the deets.

The film earned less than expected on its debut weekend and is still struggling to reach minor milestones. It has somehow crossed the $150 million mark, but the road to the next milestone is tough. Meanwhile, China is a big market, and a significant amount of revenue comes from there. It was the film’s last chance to turn around its fate a little; however, that seems unlikely.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Joker 2 opened in China on Wednesday, and it collected a decent $1.3 million over 65K screenings, including the $87K from the Tuesday previews. The number is lower than Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ $1.4 million release day collection. As per the report, it received mixed word of mouth from moviegoers, and they gave the film a below-average rating of 5.9 stars on Douban. The Maoyan score has yet to be revealed.

Joker 2 collected $194K in pre-sales for the remaining week, including $91K in pre-sales for Thursday, October 17. It registered $46K for October 18, $45K for October 19, and $12K for October 20. It is expected to earn below $5 million in its five-day opening weekend in China.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the film surpassed the $50 million mark and has collected $53.32 million so far. Adding to its $113.4 million international cume, Joker 2 stands at $166.72 million globally.

Todd Phillips’s Joker: Folie a Deux was released in the US theatres on October 4, but due to the poor box office reception, it will reportedly arrive on digital platforms this month only.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

