Deadpool & Wolverine is still earning and hanging on at the cinemas. However, compared to the latest release, Joker 2, this Marvel biggie is doing well even after over one and a half months. It has lost many theatres due to new movies and has also been made available on digital platforms. The movie is very close to the lifetime collection of Barbie at the North American box office. Scroll below for more.

The Marvel movie starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds was directed by Shawn Levy, and it is the only MCU movie to release in 2024. All hopes were pinned on this one after the disappointing outings of The Marvels and Ant-Man 3. Ryan’s character proved to be the Marvel Jesus, after all. The excitement was more because of Hugh’s return as Logan after around seven years. He retired from the role with 2017’s Logan. There were multiple comebacks in this 2024 release, including Chris Evans, but not as Captain America but as Johnny Storms, aka Human Torch.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed an estimated $751K this weekend when it played across 990 locations. It has been in the theatres for over eighty days now. On Monday, Columbus Day, the MCU movie experienced a dip of 10.3% from last week. It collected $133.07K on Monday and is still trying its best to get closer to Barbie’s domestic haul and beat it.

Barbie was the biggest live-action movie of last year and collected $636.23 million in its lifetime run. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine stands at $635.39 million at the North American box office. The MCU movie is just $840.37K away from beating Margot Robbie’s blockbuster. It will be interesting to see whether Shawn Levy’s film is able to achieve this feat.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine’s theatrical run end without beating Barbie and becoming the 12th highest-grossing film ever in the US?

Deadpool 3 was released on July 26, and it recently surpassed Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s collection to become the 20th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

