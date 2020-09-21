Tom Cruise To FINALLY Debut As Iron Man In MCU? Read Deets!

With Avengers: Endgame, we all said goodbye to Robert Downey Jr‘s Tony Stark/Iron Man. From 2008 to 2019, the actor played the character with all his hearts. Every die-hard Marvel fans know that Tom Cruise was the initial choice to play the superhero. But that didn’t work out.

What if we tell you the actor might appear as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Yes, that’s what the latest reports have mentioned. This news is a treat to all those who were worried who will replace RDJ and of course, Tom fans!

As reported by Patreon, Marvel is planning to hire Tom Cruise to play multiverse’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Daniel Richtman, the studio’s trusted insider gave the information was given to the portal.

About Tom Cruise entering as new Stark in MCU’s multiverse, Daniel said, “They are considering a bunch of interesting cameos for Strange to play different versions of character we know. One example I heard of they are considering is Tom Cruise as Tony Stark from another Earth (at one point Cruise almost got the role of Stark before RDJ).”

This is huge news. However, we will raincheck on our plans to celebrate until Marvel Studios make an official announcement of the same. After all, if anything Avengers has taught us, it’s to believe what we see; especially Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man.

Meanwhile, Tom is currently busy with the shooting of Mission: Impossible 7 in the UK. The makers keep sharing BTS pics from the sets and the high-octane action scenes they’ve been shooting. On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr will soon start with Sherlock Holmes 3 shooting. The movie also stars Jude Law in the pivotal role. There were rumours that RDJ wants Johnny Depp and Tom Holland to be a part of the third movie too. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaiting.

Do you want to see Tom Cruise as the new Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below.

