2020 is proving to be the year for many Celebrity couples. There have been so many weddings and welcoming of a new member in the family. From Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli’s pregnancy to Rana Dagubattiand Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding we have been a part of many good news during this lockdown. Today, the names of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have also added in this list.

Advertisement

Monday has definitely brought in good news for several fans of the cricketer Zaheer and his actress wife. We are sure that by now you all must have understood what we are going to tell you. But if in any case you all still have your doubts then continue reading further.

Advertisement

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are all set to become parents. The couple may be expecting their first child together. Zaheer and Sagarika are currently in UAE for the IPL 2020 tournament, and amid this, the reports of them soon welcoming their little bundle of joy is making the rounds.

Recently, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan celebrated the latter’s birthday together. As per reports, Sagarika opted for a loose black dress for the celebrations that kicked off the rumours about her pregnancy. Now, the report by the leading daily claims that the duo is expecting their first child. Not only this, but a close friend of the couple has also confirmed to the portal about their pregnancy.

Well, the couple is yet to react to the news of them expecting their first child. However, fans of the two are excited about it. Over the past few months, several couples in Bollywood have announced that they are expecting an addition to their families. Saif Ali Khan– Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu are some of the celebs who happily announced the arrival of their babies in 2021.

We are very happy for Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, what about you?

Must Read: Kunal Kamra To Kangana Ranaut: “Ma’am Bijli Gayi Idhar Par Fuse Aapka Kyon Udd Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube