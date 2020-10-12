EXCLUSIVE! Ali Fazal On Mirzapur 2: “Mujhe Bochaar Aayi Hai Gaaliyo Ki”

Mirzapur 2 is just days away and fans can’t keep calm. The makers come up with new promos every now and then arousing the curiosity further. Amid the pandemic, it was the most talked-about show and a continuous question asked was when the show will be released. Even though the craze is known, what isn’t known is that Ali Fazal was stormed with abuses because of this Amazon Prime series. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Ali recently got into an exclusive conversation with Koimoi. He spilt the beans on some of the eyeballs grabbing trivia of the show. The actor also gave an update on Fukrey and his wedding with Richa Chadha.

Advertisement

We asked Ali Fazal if a fan ever threatened or bribed him to let out details regarding Mirzapur 2. To this, the actor replied, “Mujhe bochaar aayi hai gaaliyo ki dedh saalo me. Lekin itna pyaar aya hai un gaaliyo ke sath. Ek dafa toh maine pucha bhi tha mere Instagram post pe, ki bhai gaaliya de rahe ho, guss ho? Usne bola ‘nahi nahi bhai, mai toh fan hu, show ka dialogue mar raha hu bas.’ He was just in love. They think we’re close friends , that’s sweet also because logo ko lagta hai Guddu apne mohalle ka londa hai, apna hai.”

(I’ve been stormed with abuses in this one and a half year. But there has been so much love that has come with it. I even once asked on my Instagram post, to a person who was abusing me. I asked him if he was angry. But he said, ‘no. no brother, I was just using dialogue from the Mirzapur.)

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal also spoke about Fukrey 3. Recently, it was revealed by the makers that the scripting process has been completed. “We’ve just had the narration a few days back. We had a lot of fun. It has topped part 1 and part 2. So, we’re really really excited. We’ll start the shoot next year early. Maza aayega!”

Check out our exclusive conversation with Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2 and much more below:

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 EXPLOSIVE! Pratik Sehajpal On Split With Pavitra Punia: “She Was Too Possessive, Fought With Me Over A Bold Scene”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube