Bigg Boss 14 is already witnessing stoned being pelt from outside. Even before entering the show, some of the contestants including Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin made a lot of noise. Recently, Paras Chhabra opened up about his ‘toxic’ relationship with Pavitra. Now, former partner Pratik Sehajpal has made some startling revelations too.

Pavitra in a recent episode was seen talking to Jasmin Bhasin about her relationship with Pratik. She mentioned about how the MTV Love School contestant was aggressive. He once punched a wall during a heated argument. The Baal Veer actress also claimed that she wanted to break up because she wouldn’t affect anyone’s career because of her possessiveness.

Now, Pratik Sehajpal in an interview with Times Of India has mode some explosive remarks. He claims that Pavitra Punia once fought with her because he was offered to do a bold scene in one of his projects. “These bold scenes have become so common in today’s times and I am here to make my career. But trust me, I had refused the role and even told Pavitra about me turning it down,” adding that she still fought with him. However, he also maintained that he did not think she was wrong as ‘it happens in love if you are too possessive.’”

Talking about the breakup, Pratik Sehajpal claims that Pavitra Punia kept calling him. However, he asked for some time but later, the actress herself began avoiding calls.

“I questioned her why but she was insistent and I had to let it go. And let me tell you that at that time, she didn’t tell me that she wanted to break-up with me because my career was suffering because of her (as she told Jasmin Bhasin),” added Pratik.

But wait, it doesn’t end here. Sehajpal also recalled a time when Pavitra Punia got mad at him for talking to a senior on his sets. “For once, she didn’t like it when I started talking to some senior person from a show. She wanted me to be around her for most of the time. But how can you avoid talking to people at parties?” questioned Pratik.

