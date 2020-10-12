Hina Khan is one of the most successful personalities in Indian Television. She began her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and there was no looking back. Ever since, she’s been a part of many shows like Bigg Boss 11, Naagin 5 amongst others. She is currently being seen in BB14 as a ‘toofani senior.’

Advertisement

Despite earning so much recognition, often TV stars are divided from film stars. The respect isn’t the same. Something similar happened when Hina walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last year. A leading editor made a remark that said, “When did Cannes become Chandivali.”

Advertisement

But Hina Khan is known as Sher Khan for a reason. She held her integrity high and the entire Industry stood by her. In fact, Priyanka Chopra even introduced her to top personalities internationally.

Talking about the bias with TV actors, Hina Khan in an interview with Pinkvilla shared, “Yes, TV is always looked down upon. It’s sad because these are the same people who literally use us and our platform to promote their own projects. TV has the maximum reach. It shows how there’s a lot of classism and class divide that exists between the two industries. TV actors are looked at as mazdoors, they work their a** off, do double shifts every day almost. They always tell us that we act over the top. But that’s the demand of our audience. Give us a chance and let us prove ourselves. We can do the subtle acting, too.”

She also spoke about the entire Cannes Film Festival row and how Priyanka Chopra had her back. “I have to give credit to Rocky because it was he who told me that it’s all good, you were right, they are talking about you. You made the noise and that’s what matters.”

Hina Khan is still in touch with Priyanka Chopra. The Naagin 5 actress reveals, “She is someone who I always look up to. She treated me so well and it didn’t end there. She is still in touch with me. A lot of Indian designers didn’t want to give me clothes and that was the sad reality. I had to opt for designers abroad and they love me. They are always messaging me and appreciating me. They don’t do these discriminations.”

Well, all’s well that ends well. Isn’t it?

Must Read: Post Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan CONFIRMS Relationship; All Set To Get Married By Year-End!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube