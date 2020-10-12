The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Initially REJECTED His Role As Sapna!

Kapil Sharma is sure to tickle your funny bone. The actor-comedian is one of the most talented actors. Often, he ends up making celebrities reveal unknown facts on his show. However, this time it was he, himself who spilt some beans on the cast. Amongst it all, it was shocking news about Krushna Abhishek that grabbed our eyeballs.

As most know, Krushna plays the role of Sapna Lal Nalasoparia in The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor dresses up as a woman and is ace at his work. Abhishek and Kapil have been friends for over 10 years. They first met during Comedy Circus. Despite it all, the Pushpa I Hate Tears actor refused to be a part of the show. Guess why?

Might sound shocking to many but Krushna Abhishek wasn’t very sure about playing a woman. Yes, you heard that right. Owing to the same, the actor initially ended up rejecting The Kapil Sharma Show. Later, the host convinced him by giving an example of Archana Puran Singh. Eventually, things worked out and we have Sapna an ace player on the show.

Looking at the ease and the confidence with which Krushna plays Sapna, one cannot even imagine that he had any apprehensions.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma also ended up calling Sumona Chakravarti ‘hot.’ For the longest time, we have seen the host dodging proposals by Sumona’s character. Initially, she played his wife in Comedy Nights With Kapil but now her role has seen a little change.

Just not that, Kapil even asked the director to give a glamorous avatar to Sumona Chakravarti’s character. He mockingly even asks The Kapil Sharma Show director to take care of himself first if he happens to listen to him.

Another hilarious part is witnessed when Sharma jokes about Kiku Sharda being the first comedian who has been jailed for doing ‘comedy.’ There also remains a certain joke about Sharda recently imitating a leading journalist. It was all blamed on the pandemic.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s latest episode witnessed Salman Ali grace the show as a guest. He entertained the audience with his fun performances.

