Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain To Face A Big Blow As Shubhangi Atre AKA Angoori's Hairdresser Tests COVID Positive?

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was amongst the first Indian shows to resume shoot amid the pandemic restrictions. Everything was going well until Saumya Tandon aka Anita decided to quit the show. While the fans are still heartbroken over Saumya’s exit, there’s another big news coming in regarding Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori.

No, the actress isn’t quitting the show but her hairdresser has tested positive for COVID- 19. Now, as the hairdresser has been contracted with the virus, there are high chances the actress might have got in touch with the virus too. So one can expect, Shubhangi to miss out on some of the episodes due to tests.

It is also learnt that if Shubhangi Atre tests negative and continues the shoot, she will be doing her makeup by her own or another hairdresser will be allotted.

We wish everything is well and the virus hasn’t come in contact with our beloved Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Meanwhile, in one of our dedicated pieces to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, we spoke about the reason on why Rashami Desai didn’t sign as Angoori. As we all know, not Shilpa Shinde but Rashami was the first choice to play Angoori in the show. She had even liked the character very much but opted out due to a strange reason.

It might sound a bit surprising but Rashami Desai had opted out of Bhabiji because Rohitash Gaud was cast opposite her. It is learnt that she thought Rohitash is a bit old to play her on-screen husband. Addressing the same, Shilpa had once opened up while talking to Times Of India.

Shilpa had quoted, “It is strange that Rashami opted out. You are not getting married to your co-actor in real life to be worried about looking good or bad on screen. If the script is good and if you give your best to the show, I am sure the chemistry will work out between two actors. Rohitash V is a senior actor and I have worked with him before. In fact, he has even helped me deliver dialogues in the Kanpur dialect since I am a Maharashtrian.”

