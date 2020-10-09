Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Know How Much Falguni Rajani AKA Gulfam Kali Earns From The Show

It’s a new day and we’re back with another interesting piece related to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Continuing our series of revealing fees of the show’s actors, today, we’ll be talking about Falguni Rajani aka Gulfam Kali.

Falguni plays Gulfam Kali who is a popular courtesan of Kanpur. Her ‘Kotha’ serves a place of entertainment and many visit there to enjoy her seductive dance and drinks. If we say it in short, Gulfam Kali is a saviour for those men who are tensed. She is a ‘troubleshooter’ for many!

Falguni Rajani shares brilliant chemistry with Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Yogesh Tripathi and other actors. Over the years, she has become an integral part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, despite playing a recurring character.

But do you know, how much Falguni Rajani gets paid for her stint as Gulfam Kali? Let us enlighten you. Just like every other actor of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the actress is paid on a per-day basis. She charges 20,000 for per day’s shoot, as per Starsunfolded.com.

Reportedly the actress has quit the show and recently revealed the promo of her new Marathi show.

Kicked off in 2015, the show even features Shubhangi Atre, Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan and others in key roles. Recently, Saumya Tandon who used to play Anita Mishra left the show.

Meanwhile, what if we say that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was initially supposed to be bolder in its content? Yes, you read that right. Today, the content which is being served to the audience is a bit mellowed down but initially, the makers had plans of making the sitcom only for adults.

Talking about the show’s adult comedy, Saumya Tandon in an interview with Inuth had said, “In the age of the internet, everything is available on the platter. Everyone can choose what they want to see, these options weren’t available during my childhood days. I didn’t have the exposure the kids these days enjoy. I feel keeping things under the carpet won’t help. Having said that, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is definitely a naughty comedy but it doesn’t really cross the line. This much of stuff people see on other platforms. It is not outrageously bold.”

