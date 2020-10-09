Hina Khan Reveals How She Lost Films While Playing Akshara In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Hina Khan is one of the top Indian TV stars right now. Although the gorgeous star has tried her luck in Bollywood as well, the popularity she received from TV is unparalleled. For a large section of her fans, she is Akshara more than anything and another large section admires her for her stint in Bigg Boss.

But do you know Hina Khan had a really hard time getting Bollywood films after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Yes, that’s true! The reason why she was struggling to get the work was because of being typecast. Her character of Akshara was such a big hit that people couldn’t see her differently.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan revealed how she struggled post-YRKKH and said, “I got my first television show with just one audition, it was easy. But my struggle began after that. There are a lot of ups and downs that you see, and times can get difficult.”

Further explaining she added, “I did a show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for a really long period. Even during that time, I got a lot of film offers – big, small – which I had to let go of. I lost out on those opportunities when I was doing that show. After that, when I decided to quit the show and move on, it wasn’t an easy decision.”

Sharing an interesting incident about the same, she said, “People might still not remember you if you do a show for two years. But I did YRKKH for 8 years. I have never been offered a huge project or something. There was this one big producer who had once told me, ‘Hina, I really want to cast you but when I want to watch you on the Internet, all I can find are those Yeh Rishta videos.’ That made me change my viewpoint and I wanted to do things to present a bouquet of my work so that tomorrow hopefully a big producer can notice me and give me a big film.”

However, it wasn’t easy for Hina Khan to leave TV because it pays really well. She adds, “I have always said that TV gives you really good money so it was a difficult choice to leave all of that. You are again a struggler if you don’t want to pursue your career on television. So my struggle started when I left the show and decided to try my hands on another medium, in films.”

Hina Khan is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani Senior Hina. She is also hitting headlines recently for her latest music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye with Dheeraj Dhoopar. The music video which released 3 weeks earlier has completed 25 million views on YouTube.

