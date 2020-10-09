Zain Imam On Aftab Shivdasani Testing COVID-19 Positive: "Exactly A Night Prior He Offered Me Tea"

Actor Zain Imam recalls spending time with Aftab Shivdasani the night before the latter tested Covid positive.

Advertisement

Zain Imam and Aftab Shivdasani share screen space in the web series “Poison 2”, and last month, Aftab informed on social media that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

Aftab Shivdasani had shared having minor symptoms like dry cough and mild fever. After quarantined himself and has since then recovered.

“On the last day of the shoot, Aftab bhai tested Covid positive. The funny thing is that exactly a night prior he offered me tea and we sat together for quite some time and discussed life and acting. The next morning, as soon as I heard the news, I was on my feet to get myself tested. Luckily, I tested negative and we laugh at my experience now,” Zain recalled.

“Poison 2” marks the digital debut of Aftab and Raai Laxmi. Along with Zain Imam, the show also stars Pooja Chopra and Rahul Dev, and will stream on Zee5 on October 16. We wish them luck for the show. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite stars.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan To Shoot For Weekend Ka Vaar, Here’s All Deets You Need

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube